Aki and Fryday the big winners at Rugby Writers Ireland awards

BUNDEE AKI AND Nichola Fryday were the big winners at tonight’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland awards in Dublin.

Connacht centre Aki was named Men’s Player of the Year at tonight’s award ceremony at the Guinness Storehouse, with Fryday taking the Women’s Player of the Year award.

Aki took the top men’s prize after a superb 2023 season. The 33-year-old played a key role in Ireland’s Grand Slam success before delivering some of the best rugby of his career at the World Cup in France, those performances seeing him nominated for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year.

Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan, Johnny Sexton and Andrew Porter had also been nominated for the award.

“It is an honour to have been voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for last season,” Aki said.

Bundee Aki was named Men's Player of the Year. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“All of my teammates at Connacht and Ireland are deserving of recognition for their commitment and contribution to the game and I would not be picking up this award without their support. The journey of Irish Rugby is an exciting one and I look forward to the season ahead.”

Fryday led by example through a difficult Six Nations campaign for the Ireland women’s team before calling time on her international career last summer. The second row won 34 Test caps and ended her international career as Ireland captain, while also reaching the Premier 15s final with Exeter last year.

Fryday took the award ahead of former Ireland teammates Sam Monaghan, Neve Jones, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and Aoife Dalton.

“It is a huge privilege to be named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year,” Fryday said.

It has been a bittersweet season but a journey I am grateful to have been part of for the last seven years. I feel very proud to have captained a very special group of players with Ireland who epitomised resilience, dedication and commitment to the jersey.

“I would also like to thank the many people throughout my international career who supported me and made the journey a memorable one.”

The Ireland’s men’s team won Team of the Year after a historic Grand Slam success. Andy Farrell’s side became the first Ireland team to win a Grand Slam on home soil before a memorable World Cup campaign ultimately ended in a four-point quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

The Ireland men's team were named Team of the Year. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Harry McNulty – who recently won his 50th cap at Sevens level – was named Men’s Sevens Player of the Year, with Lucy Mulhall taking the Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award after both teams secured qualification for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The Tom Rooney Award, which is awarded to a person or club who have made a significant contribution to rugby, went to Alex Soroka. The Leinster player, who was born in Cork to Ukrainian parents, helped raise over €65,000 for the Kyiv Okhmadits Children’s Hospital following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Former Ulster and Ireland out-half David Humphreys and former Ireland women’s international Lynne Cantwell were both inducted to the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.

Tyrone based club Clogher Valley RFC was voted Club of the Year on the back of their achievements which include promotion to Division 2C of the Men’s All Ireland League last season, a feat that sees the club compete in senior All-Ireland rugby for the first time ever. The club has claimed the Ulster League and the All-Ireland Junior Cup with their second XV winning their respective league and Crawford Cup.

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland 2023 awards: