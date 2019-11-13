This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Russia snub Adidas jersey for Euro 2020 qualifiers over upside-down colours on flag

It was pointed out that the colours were arranged in the reverse order.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,501 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4890439
Ruissia players celebrating Magomed Ozdoev's goal against Scotland last month.
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

RUSSIA’S FOOTBALL AUTHORITIES have said the national team will not be wearing new Adidas-designed shirts in upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers after some pointed out they reversed the colours of the Russian flag.

“In the upcoming games, the Russian national team will continue using the kit in which it began the qualifying round,” the Russian Football Union said.

Last week Adidas unveiled the new shirts with blue and white stripes trimming the red sleeves, creating the effect of a tricolour flag, similar to uniforms the brand designed for Germany. 

But while the colours are in the right order on the German shirt, the Russian shirts put the colours in the reverse order to the national white, blue and red tricolour when players have their arms at their sides.

Fans complained the colours on the new shirt instead resemble the Serbian flag.

The company described the shirt as “reintroducing the strong, bold colours of the nation’s flag” while the team’s manager Stanislav Cherchesov said it presented an “interesting sleeve solution.”

“When fans support the team by clapping with their arms in the air, you’ll be able to see the Russian flag on the sleeves,” he said.

The new shirts were already on sale in official Adidas stores.

Posts on social media indicate however that the team is now training in Sochi wearing their old kit designed for the 2018 World Cup.

Russia are second in Group I set to play Belgium at home on Saturday in Saint Petersburg and will face San Marino on 19 November.

© – AFP, 2019  

