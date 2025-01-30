Baird has opportunity to lay down a marker in Ireland's back row

RYAN BAIRD HAS been a coming man in the Ireland squad for some time, but the Leinster forward has never faced a better opportunity to make his mark on the team.

Simon Easterby has named Baird in the back row for Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash with England this weekend, and a strong performance can set Baird up to make the position his own.

Baird debuted for Ireland in 2021 and Saturday’s game in Dublin will represent his 24th cap, with most of those coming off the bench. The England game will be just his seventh start at Test level, and arguably the biggest game of his Ireland career since he started the same fixture in round five of the 2023 Six Nations – a Grand Slam clincher which proved one of his best outings in a green jersey.

The 25-year-old would surely have added to his numbers last November if not for an unfortunate head injury. He was introduced in the second half of Ireland’s win over Argentina but was forced off just two minutes later.

He didn’t feature in the subsequent games against Fiji and Australia and slowly had to work his way back with Leinster, lining out for Trinity in the AIL in December before returning to the Leinster team over the Christmas period. He’s featured three times for the province since the November internationals, coming off the bench against Connacht before playing 80 minutes away to Munster and 46 away to La Rochelle.

Now he’s catapulted straight back into the Ireland starting team as Steve Borthwick’s England come to Dublin.

In a competitive Irish squad, the back row is one of the few places where there might be a jersey up for grabs. Josh van der Flier is well established at openside while captain Caelan Doris is nailed on at number eight. The situation at blindside is less clear.

Baird was excellent against England in 2023. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Tadhg Beirne started three games at six in November (v New Zealand, Argentina and Australia), while Cormac Izuchukwu came into the back row for the win over Fiji.

On last year’s summer tour to South Africa, Peter O’Mahony started the first Test at six before dropping to the bench for the second, where Beirne shifted from the second row to take his place.

O’Mahony, 35, will hope to have a say in the selection debate over the Six Nations but the Munster flanker – who was Ireland captain this time last year – is not in the matchday 23 for the England game. Ulster’s Izuchukwu might also feel unlucky to miss out.

Like O’Mahony, Baird is a strong option at the lineout and can look to make that his point of difference in this squad. He also offers a greater threat with ball in hand and can open up a game with his trademark rampaging runs.

The 6’6″ Leinster man will hope to showcase his athletic abilities on Saturday while also making life difficult for England at the lineout.

Over the last few seasons Baird had played most of his rugby at blindside but he can also play in the second row. However, that looks a less likely route into the Ireland team given the strong options available. Joe McCarthy started every Ireland Test in 2024 but has been ruled out of the England game with injury, leaving Beirne to start alongside James Ryan, while Iain Henderson provides cover off the bench.

A door has opened at six, and a fit and in-form Baird can add another dynamic threat to the Ireland pack. Simon Easterby – who played nearly all of his Test rugby at blindside – acknowledged that by starting on the opening weekend the Leinster man has a golden opportunity to lay down a marker for the championship.

“Ryan has played in some big games for us but he’s had a few injuries along the way and I think this one really represents a real opportunity for him as a player to come in and leave his mark in that six jersey,” Easterby said.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“There are a lot of competitive positions in the team but six and back row obviously being one of those, we’ve left a couple of very good players out of the squad to pick Ryan and he’s aware of that.

“I think he’s got the bit between his teeth and he had a period of time where he wasn’t playing after November but I thought he did well in La Rochelle in a big game over in France a couple of weeks ago for Leinster and he comes into camp with good form, but also he’s got his confidence back and he’s looking strong and quick and athletic.

“He’ll add very much to not only the lineout, but also just his athletic ability is pretty special as well.”

Baird has often looked close to taking the next step in his career, but this weekend could be the game that transforms his situation with Ireland.