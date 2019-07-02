This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crusaders blow as two stars ruled out of Super Rugby final

Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett have also been ruled out of the Rugby Championship.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 8:50 AM
Crotty: ruled out with a broken thumb.
Image: Mark Baker
Crotty: ruled out with a broken thumb.
Crotty: ruled out with a broken thumb.
Image: Mark Baker

CANTERBURY CRUSADERS HAVE suffered a double blow ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby final against Argentina’s Jaguares, with Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett both suffering injuries that will also end their Rugby Championship hopes.

The Crusaders said veteran centre Crotty suffered a broken thumb in an intense semi-final against Wellington Hurricanes, while fellow All Black Barrett broke his index finger.

They are set to be out for eight and six weeks respectively, meaning they will also miss the Rugby Championship, which begins later this month and ends in mid-August.

The injury brings to an end Crotty’s 11-year career with the Crusaders as he will head to Japan next season to play with Kubota Spears in the Top League.

The Crusaders are chasing their third straight Super Rugby crown, and 10th overall, while the Jaguares are contesting their first title decider.

Crotty and Barrett will both hope to be fit for the All Blacks Test against Tonga in Hamilton on 7 September, the team’s final warm-up before the World Cup in Japan.

Crotty’s injury opened a spot in the centres for Ngani Laumape in the All Blacks’ 41-man Rugby Championship squad which was named on Tuesday.

Patrick Tuipulotu is named among the locks behind Steve Hansen’s preferred pairing of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

© AFP 2019 

AFP

