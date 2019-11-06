This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U19 midfielder Johansson bags two goals for Bayern in Uefa Youth League

The Bavarians earned a 6-0 win over Olympiacos this afternoon.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 6:21 PM
39 minutes ago 872 Views 3 Comments
Johansson Bayern Ryan Johansson (second left) celebrating with his team-mates. Source: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrec/DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH’S U19S enjoyed a convincing 6-0 win over Olympiacos in the Uefa Youth League today. 

Ryan Johansson, who is capped for Ireland at U19s level, had to settle for a place on the bench but impressed after coming on at the beginning of the second half. 

On 77 minutes, the midfielder broke into the opposing box before firing low into the bottom corner (see 31 seconds in the video below). 

Seconds later, the teenager made a late run to tap home from close range (42 seconds).

Johansson’s international future is unclear at the moment. Born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and a mother whose family hail from Mullingar, he has represented Ireland, Sweden and Luxembourg. 

Having declared his intention to line out for the Boys in Green earlier this year, it emerged that there were complications with his paperwork back in August

The FAI has put their case forward to Fifa, but a resolution has yet to be announced. 

Today’s victory sees Bayern sit top of Group B, three points ahead of Red Star Belgrade with Tottenham a further three points back. 

Without Troy Parrott – who scored four goals in a 9-2 win when the sides met last month – Spurs went down 2-0 to the Serbian side this afternoon. 

17-year-old Parrott is in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad for tonight’s Champions League group game against the same opposition. 

