Ryan Manning extends QPR contract after impressing in left-back berth

The 23-year-old has been with the Championship side since his move from Galway United in 2015.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 5:59 PM
41 minutes ago 832 Views 1 Comment
Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers.
Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers.
Image: EMPICS Sport

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have confirmed that they’ve taken up the option to extend the contract of Ryan Manning by an additional year.

It means that the Galway native is now committed to the Championship club until the summer of 2021.

Manning was 18 when he first joined QPR from Galway United in January 2015. He has since made 82 appearances for the West London outfit.

QPR, who currently sit in 16th place in the Championship, have also exercised the option of an extra year on the contract of winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

“Exercising the option to extend the deals of Ryan and Bright is recognition of how well they have done for us over the past three years,” said Les Ferdinand, the club’s director of football and legendary former striker.

“They have both worked incredibly hard to become important members of Mark Warburton’s squad, and as such they are valuable assets to QPR.

“When you are signing young players, the contracts need to be long enough to protect the club while not too long that they can potentially take away their incentive to progress. The extra one-year option which we have triggered gives us that ability to do both. We will be continuing discussions with Ryan and Bright as we look to extend their deals further.”

Manning found game-time hard to come by at QPR last season under Steve McClaren, who sent him on loan to Rotherham United for the first half of the campaign.

However, the former Republic of Ireland U21 international, who initially rose to prominence as a creative midfielder, has featured regularly this season as an attacking left-back for new manager Mark Warburton.

The 23-year-old has chipped in with two goals and five assists while playing 31 games in all competitions.

Manning was included in a provisional Ireland squad for last November’s games against New Zealand and Denmark, but he didn’t make the final cut.

He has yet to be capped at senior level.

