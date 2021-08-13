Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh boss after two years in charge

RYAN MCMENAMIN HAS stepped down as Fermanagh senior football manager after two years at the helm.

First reported by local publication, The Impartial Reporter, this morning, The Irish Independent and BBC Sport are among those reporting the news now.

A three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, McMenamin’s time in the hot-seat has been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

‘Ricey’ succeeded Rory Gallagher in the role in August 2019, having previously worked as his assistant boss. The pair had steered Fermanagh to the 2018 Ulster final; the county’s first in 10 years as the management set-up enjoyed an impressive debut campaign.

Last season, Fermanagh dropped to Division Three of the National Football League, where they’ll stay in 2022 having been beaten by Offaly in this year’s semi-final.

Monaghan ended their championship campaign at the Ulster quarter-final stage.