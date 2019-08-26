Ryan McMenamin confirmed as new Fermanagh boss

FERMANAGH HAVE TONIGHT confirmed the appointment of former Tyrone defender Ryan McMenamin as the new manager of their senior footballers.

McMenamin has been working in the Fermanagh set-up under previous manager Rory Gallagher, and has tonight been ratified by the county board to ascend to the top job.

Joe McMahon (Omagh) and Paul McIver (Ballinderry) will work alongside McMenamin, and he will finalise the rest of his backroom staff over the coming months.

As a player, McMenamin was part of Tyrone’s three All Ireland-winning campaigns of 2003, 2005, and 2008 and retired in 2012.

Gallagher stepped away from the job earlier this year, following a first-round qualifier defeat to Monaghan. It was his second year in charge, and a disappointing end after a debut campaign which featured a first Ulster final appearance in 10 years.

McMenamin now takes over, and will lead Fermanagh in Division Two of the Allianz League in 2020.