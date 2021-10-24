Ryan O'Donoghue hits key goal as Belmullet knock out last year's Mayo finalists

RYAN O’DONOGHUE STRUCK a crucial goal as Belmullet sprung a surprise to knock out last year’s finalists Breaffy at the quarter-final stage of the Mayo senior football championship today.

Belmullet ran out 2-5 to 0-8 victors to join Westport and current title holders Knockmore in the semi-finals, that pair winning their quarter-finals yesterday.

The teams were deadlocked on the scoreboard when O’Donoghue hit the net in the 53rd minute and that pushed his team in front 2-4 to 0-7.

They maintained that three-point advantage by the final whistle with Fionnan Ryan’s early second-half goal also proving crucial for the winners. Breaffy were ahead 0-3 to 0-2 at the interval after a low-scoring first-half but were rocked by those second-half goals.

Breaffy fielded several county names like the O’Shea brothers, Matthew Ruane and Robert Hennelly but the outfit that have contested four finals since 2013 will not be part of the semi-final shake-up this season.

The senior progression is a major stride forward for a Belmullet team that were crowned Mayo intermediate champions in 2018. The last of the senior quarter-finals takes place at 4pm with Garrymore facing Castlebar Mitchels.