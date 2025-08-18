LIV's DeChambeau joins Henley and English as US Ryder Cup qualifiers

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau joined PGA Tour players Russell Henley and Harris English in qualifying for US Ryder Cup team spots after Sunday’s BMW Championship, the last US points event.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion who won this year’s British Open and PGA Championship, US Open winner J.J. Spaun and two-time major winner Xander Schauffele had already clinched berths based on accumulated qualifying points.

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will announce his six captain’s picks to complete the squad on August 27, with a major question being whether or not he will pick himself to play against Europe at Bethpage Black next month.

Scheffler, who won his fifth title of the year Sunday at the BMW, is 2-2-3 in Ryder Cup matches.

Spaun and Henley will be making their Ryder Cup debuts.

Schauffele, last year’s British Open and PGA Championship winner, is 4-4-0 in two prior Ryder Cups while English was 1-2-0 on the triumphant US team in 2021 at Whistling Straits.

DeChambeau, a two-time US Open champion, won this year’s LIV Golf Korea title and has a 2-3-1 Ryder Cup record.