'I really don't have anything to hide': 400m silver medallist Naser insists she is a clean athlete

BAHRAIN’S SALWA EID NASER insists she is a clean athlete and believes it is unfair that she served a two-year ban for drug-testing whereabouts violations before returning to the sport to win an Olympic silver medal in tonight’s 400m final in Paris.

Her presence on the Olympic podium behind Marileidy Paulino and ahead of third-placed Natalia Kaczmarek meant Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth and missed out on a medal.

Naser served a two-year ban from June 2021 to February 2023 having been charged with missing four anti-doping tests between 1 January 2019 and 24 January 2020.

The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal initially dismissed Naser’s provisional two-year ban, finding that one of the four missed tests was because the doping control officer went to the wrong address. They further ruled that the other three missed tests did not constitute a violation as they did not fall within a 12-month period.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed this decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport, who ruled in Wada’s favour and imposed a two-year ban on Naser.

Naser argued that the filing of her whereabouts were not her reponsibility, and instead were to be filed by her federation. CAS ruled that Naser’s “whole approach to the whereabouts requirements was seriously and inexcusably irresponsible”, and said that the “fault for this blow to her career is no-one’s but hers”.

“She attempted to escape the consequences of her actions by giving evidence which this panel found to be untruthful,” added the panel.

“Such an approach from a top-level athlete is seriously undermining of the whole anti-doping program and is sanctioned accordingly.”

Her gold medal at the 2019 World Championship, secured with the third-fastest time in history, was allowed to stand.

Having served her ban, Naser returned to the sport and won a silver medal on the track tonight in 48.53, her fastest time since being banned.

“First of all, I want to thank God for this medal,” said Naser. “Being on the podium after serving a ban and passing all of my tests, I really don’t have anything to prove to anyone because I am going to be tested after this [press] conference.”

Asked by The 42 whether it was fair on the other athletes in the field that she was allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics, Naser said, “My [missed] tests were never intentional. I would never want to miss a drug test as I really don’t have anything to hide. They were never intentional but they were mistakes a normal human being can make.

“What I think is not being fair is me being banned because I did nothing. It was never intentional. Me being banned was unfair to me but I thank God I am here today.

“What is not being fair is me being banned.”

The 42 then asked bronze medal winner Kaczmarek whether it was fair that she had to compete against Naser.

“First of all,” she said through a translator, “all was fair in this competition and they were just faster than I was. Perhaps Salwa had some problems, but now everything is okay. She is clean and I basically don’t see the problem.”

Later, Naser was asked by another journalist if she felt unfairly targeted by our questions.

“I should have been congratulated first,” she said.

“This is a good moment for me. Asking me if it’s fair to other athletes, I have been tested so many times.

“Before the world championship in Doha, I was tested 20 times and the tests came back negative. Before and immediately after my race in Doha, I was tested. I would not say I was targeted but I would surely say there are favourites, and I may not be their favourite.

“But it’s okay. My talent can never be questioned because I will still be tested after this.”

Speaking to Irish reporters in the mixed zone after the race, Adeleke was asked if she had any thoughts on Naser’s presence in the race.

“No. Each athlete to their own, all I know is I do my very best. I train hard, I work hard and I hope every other athlete does the same.”