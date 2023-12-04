'I play winning football': Sam Allardyce interested in Ireland job

SAM ALLARDYCE HAS declared his interest in becoming the next manager of the Republic of Ireland men’s national team.

The FAI have been on the hunt for Stephen Kenny’s successor since the decision was taken not to renew the Dubliner’s contract last month.

Neil Lennon and Steve Bruce have already shared their interest, with ‘Big Sam’ joining them in throwing his hat in the ring at a Second Captain’s live show on Friday evening.

The 69-year-old Englishman has had a colourful managerial career, with spells at Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Brom and most recently, Leeds.

He has worked elsewhere, and spent a brief stint in the England hot-seat. The Irish one is now appealing to him.

“Yes, I would always have an interest and always like to speak to them, of course,” Allardyce told Second Captains.

“It would be nice to be interviewed and see where they’re going and what they’re thinking. Of course, it’s just a short journey over by plane. You’re not to forget, I spent a full season at Limerick. That was an eye-opener to say the least!”

“Nobody has officially made any offer, in terms of whatever shortlist may have been brought up. Obviously that’s all done through my agent, which is the way things go today.

“Whoever they choose is a big decision for them, of course. They’ve failed a bit recently in the last few seasons, to say the least. I don’t know whether that’s the manager, or a combination of the manager and the team…”

“I’ve always been pragmatic in terms of how good are the players and we will suit a system or style for those players and play to their strengths, and try and cover their weaknesses when all is said and done,” Allardyce added.

If you’re playing a team that is so much better than you, it will be about what you can do limited possession you’ve got and how good is the defending to try and get the ability to score a goal and win a game of football.

“I play winning football, that’s what I play.”