BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Advertisement

Bennett extends green jersey lead to 47 points as Colombia's Lopez wins stage 17 of Le Tour

Meanwhile Dan Martin came home in 31st place.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,292 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5206575
Sam Bennett after winning stage 17 of the Tour de France.
Image: Stuart Franklin
Sam Bennett after winning stage 17 of the Tour de France.
Sam Bennett after winning stage 17 of the Tour de France.
Image: Stuart Franklin

SAM BENNETT CONTINUES to lead the way in the hunt for the green jersey after he extended his lead to 47 points after stage 17 of the Tour de France.

At the start of the day, Bennett kept himself glued to Peter Sagan’s wheel and was able to use the intermediate sprint to add two points to his advantage in the green jersey.

The Irish rider came home in seventh place in the points race which saw him pick up nine points to put him on 278 points at the summit of the table.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Dan Martin had the best finish of the other Irish riders, coming home in 31st place.

Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 at the summit of the Col de la Loze above Meribel as Primoz Roglic distanced Tadej Pogacar in the brutal finale to strengthen his grip on yellow.

As the gradients at the top of the 21-kilometre climb hit 24 per cent, the Colombian Lopez was able to ride away from the other contenders for a stage win that moves him up to third overall.

Roglic followed over the line 15 seconds later with Pogacar losing his wheel in the final metres, conceding a further 15 seconds that see his deficit in second place grow to 57 seconds.

Lopez now sits third, one minute and 26 seconds down, after Rigoberto Uran faded late on.

“I’m very emotional,” Astana’s Lopez said. “We dreamed about it, we did it. I’m thinking about my family.”

The 170km stage from Grenoble, featuring two hors categorie climbs with summits about 2,000 metres, would have suited an on-form Egan Bernal, but the day began with news that the defending champion had withdrawn from the race after shipping 18 minutes in two days as a result of a back injury.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Instead, the Ineos Grenadiers were again active in the breakaway with Richard Carapaz the final survivor of a break which had featured Julian Alaphilippe, Gorka Izaguirre, Dan Martin and Tuesday’s winner Lennard Kamna when they hit the Col de la Madeleine midway through the stage.

Carapaz went alone on the final climb, briefly stretching his advantage as the contenders weighed each other up, but he was caught with 3km to go as the attacks began in sight of the steepest sections.

Lopez struck out for glory soon after Carapaz had been passed, but all eyes were on the battle between the two Slovenians slugging it out for yellow.

Roglic eased his way back to the wheel of Jumbo-Visma team-mate Sepp Kuss and then rode away from Pogacar at the very end as the UAE Team Emirates rider was left to push away over-zealous fans who outwardly ignored pleas to respect the race amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Yates lost time in the finale but remains in fifth place, now three minutes and 14 seconds off the yellow jersey behind Richie Porte in fourth.

“Tough day, but I hung in there as long as I could so we can be happy with that,” the Mitchelton-Scott rider said.

“We’ve got a big stage tomorrow, a lot of altitude metres, and then all we’ve got after that is the time trial, one day all by myself so we’ll keep going. Hopefully tomorrow I’ve got good legs and we’ll keep trying.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie