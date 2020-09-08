'Sorry, I don't mean to be a cry baby' - Bennett's emotional interview after Tour de France stage win

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT was holding back the tears after claiming victory in Stage 10 of the Tour de France today.

The 29-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir edged out Caleb Ewan at the finish line to record an incredible win in Île de Ré and regain the green jersey.

Speaking directly after the race, Bennett gave an emotional interview in which he thanked those who have supported him throughout his career.

“I don’t think it’s hit me because I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment and I thought he [Ewan] might have caught me,” he said.

“I thought that I’d be in floods of tears but I’m in shock.

“I just want to thank everyone that has been involved — the whole team, Patrick [Lefevere -- Deceuninck-QuickStep boss] for giving me the opportunity and everybody it took to get to here,” he added, as his eyes began to well up.

“I want to thank my wife and everyone around me. Sorry… You dream of it and you never think it will happen. Now it has and it took me a while to hit me.”

On the dramatic sprint finish, Bennett believed he may have missed his chance.

“I was waiting to go and thought I had waited too late,” he said. “Then I went, I thought maybe I was in too big a gear… I don’t know. Sorry, I don’t mean to be a cry baby.”

