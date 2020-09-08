This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Sorry, I don't mean to be a cry baby' - Bennett's emotional interview after Tour de France stage win

There were teary eyes as the Irish rider got to grips with his historic achievement.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,170 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5199392
Bennett speaking after the race.
Image: Twitter/Sport TG4
Bennett speaking after the race.
Bennett speaking after the race.
Image: Twitter/Sport TG4

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT was holding back the tears after claiming victory in Stage 10 of the Tour de France today. 

The 29-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir edged out Caleb Ewan at the finish line to record an incredible win in Île de Ré and regain the green jersey.  

Speaking directly after the race, Bennett gave an emotional interview in which he thanked those who have supported him throughout his career. 

“I don’t think it’s hit me because I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment and I thought he [Ewan] might have caught me,” he said. 

“I thought that I’d be in floods of tears but I’m in shock.

“I just want to thank everyone that has been involved — the whole team, Patrick [Lefevere -- Deceuninck-QuickStep boss] for giving me the opportunity and everybody it took to get to here,” he added, as his eyes began to well up. 

“I want to thank my wife and everyone around me. Sorry… You dream of it and you never think it will happen. Now it has and it took me a while to hit me.”

On the dramatic sprint finish, Bennett believed he may have missed his chance. 

“I was waiting to go and thought I had waited too late,” he said. “Then I went, I thought maybe I was in too big a gear… I don’t know. Sorry, I don’t mean to be a cry baby.” 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

