Sam Bennett debuts for AG2R at Tour de la Provence

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has made his debut for French team Decathlon-AG2R-La Mondiale at the Tour de la Provence.

Bennett finished seventh behind Mads Pedersen in today’s 5km time trial prologue.

“Special to start my season with AG2R in the same part of the world as I began my career in 2009 with VC la Pomme Marseille,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram afterwards.

“Great to see four top-10 rides from the team today, chapeau to all.”

Three stages follow today’s, from Friday to Sunday.

Bennett completed a long-awaited move from Bora-Hansgrohe to AG2R in November.