Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sam Bennett (file photo). SWpix/Alex Broadway/INPHO
Off the Mark

Sam Bennett debuts for AG2R at Tour de la Provence

The Irish rider finished seventh in today’s 5km time trial prologue.
0
61
10 minutes ago

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has made his debut for French team Decathlon-AG2R-La Mondiale at the Tour de la Provence.

Bennett finished seventh behind Mads Pedersen in today’s 5km time trial prologue.

“Special to start my season with AG2R in the same part of the world as I began my career in 2009 with VC la Pomme Marseille,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram afterwards.

“Great to see four top-10 rides from the team today, chapeau to all.”

Three stages follow today’s, from Friday to Sunday.

Bennett completed a long-awaited move from Bora-Hansgrohe to AG2R in November.

  • You can view today’s full stage results here

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     