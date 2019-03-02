Sam Bennett wins final stage of UAE Tour in sprint finish

Bennett celebrates his victory. Source: Lapresse/Fabio Ferrari

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT claimed his first major victory of the year by finishing first in the final stage of the inaugural UAE Tour.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Bennett clinched the 145km seventh stage win in a sprint finish against Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal).

The sprint finish in Dubai. Source: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse.Lapresse

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, who won the final mountain stage on Friday, was crowned the overall winner.

