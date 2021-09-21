Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 21 September 2021
'At this stage, a step too far' - Sam Bennett pulls out of the World Road Championships

Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Ryan Mullen are all part of the Irish team for the men’s road race.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 4:51 PM
Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider Bennett.
Image: Dirk Waem
Image: Dirk Waem

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT will not take part in the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium. 

The Carrick-on-Suir native missed this year’s Tour de France after suffering a knee injury, but he has recently returned to action.

Although Bennett was due to be involved in the men’s race on Sunday, the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider has decided to withdrawn as he feels it would be “a step too far”.

Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Ryan Mullen are part of the Irish team for this weekend’s event. 

“It is always an honour to represent Ireland on the international stage,” said Bennett.

“However, unfortunately competing in this year’s World Road Championships will not be possible.

I am very happy to be back racing pain free and with each race I know my fitness levels and race sharpness are improving. However at this stage, a gruelling 260km+ race is probably a step too far.

“I wish Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Ryan Mullen the very best this weekend and will be supporting them from afar.”

