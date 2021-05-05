Sam Bennett claims sixth win of the season with opening victory at Volta ao Algarve

SAM BENNETT CONTINUED his sensational start to the 2021 season with victory on the opening day of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal.

Bennett timed his challenge to perfection to pip Danny van Poppel and Jon Aberasturi to the line at the end of a 189.5km stage from Lagos to Portimao.

The win was Bennett’s sixth of the season so far, and the 55th of his pro career to date.

The Carrick-on-Suir man will wear the race leader’s yellow jersey on Thursday as the second of this year’s five stages takes the peloton through the mountains from Sagres to Foia.

But Bennett will have his sights set on Friday’s third stage from Faro to Tavira where he will be the man to beat as he bids to add another stage win to his collection.

'This day belongs to him' 🥇 @Sammmy_Be claims his 55th pro victory as he wins Stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve 👏#VAlgarve2021 pic.twitter.com/pS6tdjucLj — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 5, 2021

