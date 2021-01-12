Ex-Shamrock Rovers midfielder Bone joins St Pat's after acrimonious departure from Waterford

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have added Sam Bone to their squad ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The versatile 22-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, links up with the Saints having most recently been at Waterford.

His time with the Blues ended on a sour note in December, when Malaysian-born Bone revealed he felt “let down” by how the club dealt with his departure.

He was previously on the books at Charlton Athletic and arrived in the League of Ireland in 2018 — signing for Shamrock Rovers.

“The gaffer [Stephen O'Donnell] touched base with me, told me his plans for the season and where he sees me fitting into them,” Bone said.

“It’s a cliché but I was really excited about what he had to say and he was really keen to get me in. I’ve played against Stevie and also against his team last year. I see Pat’s as the club to make me a better player in the future and I’m looking forward to the season.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

O’Donnell added: “Sam is a player who I feel is ready to fill his potential. He’s very versatile. He came over to Ireland as a central midfield player and found himself dropping back into centre-half at Waterford but he’s very adept at playing centre midfield, right-back or centre-back.

“He’s one deal I’m really happy to get done.”