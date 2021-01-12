BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Shamrock Rovers midfielder Bone joins St Pat's after acrimonious departure from Waterford

The versatile 22-year-old can play in a number of positions and is excited to get going at Richmond Park.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 11:39 AM
12 minutes ago 143 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5322620
Sam Bone in the Pat's shirt.
Image: Twitter/stpatsfc
Sam Bone in the Pat's shirt.
Sam Bone in the Pat's shirt.
Image: Twitter/stpatsfc

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have added Sam Bone to their squad ahead of the 2021 campaign. 

The versatile 22-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, links up with the Saints having most recently been at Waterford. 

His time with the Blues ended on a sour note in December, when Malaysian-born Bone revealed he felt “let down” by how the club dealt with his departure

He was previously on the books at Charlton Athletic and arrived in the League of Ireland in 2018 — signing for Shamrock Rovers. 

“The gaffer [Stephen O'Donnell] touched base with me, told me his plans for the season and where he sees me fitting into them,” Bone said.

“It’s a cliché but I was really excited about what he had to say and he was really keen to get me in. I’ve played against Stevie and also against his team last year. I see Pat’s as the club to make me a better player in the future and I’m looking forward to the season.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

O’Donnell added: “Sam is a player who I feel is ready to fill his potential. He’s very versatile. He came over to Ireland as a central midfield player and found himself dropping back into centre-half at Waterford but he’s very adept at playing centre midfield, right-back or centre-back.

“He’s one deal I’m really happy to get done.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie