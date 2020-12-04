BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Waterford defender feels 'incredibly let down by the club' as he bids farewell

Sam Bone, who joined the Blues from Shamrock Rovers, expressed his disgruntlement on social media.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Dec 2020, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,299 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5288876
Sam Bone pictured during his time with Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sam Bone pictured during his time with Waterford.
Sam Bone pictured during his time with Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SAM BONE HIT out at Waterford Football Club while confirming his departure from the League of Ireland Premier Division side.

Bone, who joined the Blues – initially on loan – from Shamrock Rovers in June 2019, is now looking forward to continuing his career elsewhere.

The versatile 22-year-old defender said he felt “let down” by Waterford’s top brass in a statement posted on social media.

Although he didn’t go into detail on the reasons for his disgruntlement, Bone made it clear that he was unhappy.

He wrote: “While I have to stay professional, I am leaving the club with an incredibly sour taste in my mouth.

“I am extremely sad to be leaving. It was no secret how much I loved playing for this club, but sometimes you have to put your emotions aside and do what’s best for you.

“A part of me wants to say a lot but I’ll keep it short. I feel incredibly let down by the club and the last week or so has been extremely stressful.

“However, I do not regret a single moment during my stay. I have met some unbelievable people and the support I have received has been incredible.

“It was an absolute pleasure to play for Waterford. It’s the happiest I have been during my career and in an ideal world we would have kept the squad and built on it for next year.

“Four weeks since the end of the season, there isn’t even a manager or any players.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Despite experiencing a season of upheaval, during which first-team affairs were overseen by three different managers, Waterford finished fifth and narrowly missed out on European qualification.

John Sheridan, who succeeded Alan Reynolds, was in charge for eight games before departing to take over at Wigan Athletic. Fran Rockett was named manager until the end of the season, with Waterford finishing just a point behind fourth-placed Sligo Rovers.

Bone made nine appearances in 2020, the most recent of which came in the 2-1 defeat to Sligo in August, before his campaign was ended by a hamstring injury.

He added: “Although disappointed and sad to be leaving this club, I am extremely excited for my next move and to see what the future holds on a personal stand-point.” 

A request for an official comment from Waterford FC on Sam Bone’s statement has not received a response.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey preview Ireland-Scotland, chat Ben Healy and Johnny Sexton’s futures, and discuss Argentina’s shocking handling of the racism storm involving their captain:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie