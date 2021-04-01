BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 1 April 2021
All Blacks captain to miss rest of Super Rugby season with chest injury

Sam Cane will undergo surgery after suffering a pectoral muscle tear.

By AFP Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 8:07 AM
Sam Cane [file photo].
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

ALL BLACKS CAPTAIN Sam Cane revealed Thursday he will be sidelined for up to six months with a pectoral muscle tear, ruling him out of Super Rugby and most of the international season.

Cane suffered the chest muscle injury in Waikato Chiefs’ win over Auckland Blues on Saturday and will undergo surgery next week.

“I’ll be out for a wee while, hopefully no longer than six months,” he said.

“I’m obviously disappointed but really positive that it’s an easy fix. I’m looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape.”

The All Blacks hope to play a 15-Test schedule this year, including hosting Italy and Fiji in July, the Rugby Championship and a northern hemisphere tour.

Cane has previously returned from a broken neck that kept him out the game for almost a year and numerous concussions.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

