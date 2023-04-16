Sam Kerr winner sinks Aston Villa to send Chelsea into Women’s FA Cup final

SAM KERR fired Chelsea to a meeting with Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Kerr scored the only goal of the semi-final clash just before the hour mark as the Blues remained on course to win the competition for a third straight season.

Emma Hayes’ side were the pre-match favourites to book their spot in the showpiece against United at Wembley on 14 May.

But Villa, in the last four of the FA Cup for the first time, did not make it easy for Chelsea at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium, and they might have taken an early lead only for Rachel Daly’s shot to be thwarted by Magdalena Eriksson.

Despite stamping their authority on the match, Villa failed to create enough clear-cut chances, and the holders made their opponents pay with 59 minutes gone.

Kerr headed home Guro Reiten’s cross to claim her 24th goal of the season and hand Chelsea the advantage.

Alisha Lehmann missed two opportunities to pull Villa level before Sarah Mayling struck a post in the closing moments.

But Chelsea, who face Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League and are firmly in the hunt for the Women’s Super League title, held on in front of a crowd of more than 5,000 to reach the final and keep their treble aspirations alive.