In pics: The Sam Maguire Cup through the years

Michael Darragh Macauley celebrates with the Sam Maguire after Dublin completed the five-in-a-row last year.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kai Delaney with the Sam Maguire trophy at the 2019 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Offaly fans and players with the Sam Maguire in 1982.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Tyrone captain Brian Dooher lifts the Sam Maguire in 2008.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry footballer Tadhg Kennelly shows emotion after lifting the Sam Maguire in 2009.

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Oisin McConville’s mother Margaret checks out the Sam Maguire Cup in 2002.

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

A 12ft high replica of the Sam Maguire trophy in 2014.

Source: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Denis Bastick’s son Aidan in the Sam Maguire after Dublin’s replay win over Mayo in 2016.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork’s Alan O’Connor celebrates with the Sam Maguire in 2010.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Dublin players stand around trophy at their homecoming in 2017.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6-month old Molly Brown sits in the Sam Maguire during a Dublin team visit to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin in 2017.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sam Maguire trophy doing a tour of the pubs in Donegal after the 1992 All-Ireland decider.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Dublin players celebrate in the dressing room after their 2011 victory over Kerry.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The Tyrone team arrive with the Sam Maguire in Aughnacloy after the 2008 victory.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All-Ireland winners Donegal return home with the Sam Maguire trophy in 1992.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Graham Geraghty's daughter Sophia in the Sam Maguire Cup after Meath's 1999 win. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

