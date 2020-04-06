In pics: The Sam Maguire Cup through the years

Michael Darragh Macauley celebrates with the Sam Maguire after Dublin completed the five-in-a-row last year.
Kai Delaney with the Sam Maguire trophy at the 2019 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.
Offaly fans and players with the Sam Maguire in 1982.
Tyrone captain Brian Dooher lifts the Sam Maguire in 2008.
Kerry footballer Tadhg Kennelly shows emotion after lifting the Sam Maguire in 2009.
Oisin McConville’s mother Margaret checks out the Sam Maguire Cup in 2002.
A 12ft high replica of the Sam Maguire trophy in 2014.
Denis Bastick’s son Aidan in the Sam Maguire after Dublin’s replay win over Mayo in 2016.
Cork’s Alan O’Connor celebrates with the Sam Maguire in 2010.
Dublin players stand around trophy at their homecoming in 2017.
6-month old Molly Brown sits in the Sam Maguire during a Dublin team visit to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin in 2017.
Sam Maguire trophy doing a tour of the pubs in Donegal after the 1992 All-Ireland decider.
Dublin players celebrate in the dressing room after their 2011 victory over Kerry.
The Tyrone team arrive with the Sam Maguire in Aughnacloy after the 2008 victory.
All-Ireland winners Donegal return home with the Sam Maguire trophy in 1992.
