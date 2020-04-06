This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In pics: The Sam Maguire Cup through the years

Inpho Photography have put together a great collection of photos of the All-Ireland SFC trophy throughout history.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 6 Apr 2020, 10:08 PM
2 hours ago 3,245 Views 11 Comments
Michael Darragh Macauley celebrates with the Sam Maguire after Dublin completed the five-in-a-row last year.

michael-darragh-macauley-celebrates-with-the-sam-maguire Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kai Delaney with the Sam Maguire trophy at the 2019 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

kai-delaney-with-the-sam-maguire-trophy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Offaly fans and players with the Sam Maguire in 1982. 

offaly-fans-and-players-with-the-sam-maguire Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Tyrone captain Brian Dooher lifts the Sam Maguire in 2008.

brian-dooher-lifts-the-sam-maguire Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry footballer Tadhg Kennelly shows emotion after lifting the Sam Maguire in 2009. 

tadhg-kennelly-shows-emotion-after-lifting-the-sam-maguire-trophy Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Oisin McConville’s mother Margaret checks out the Sam Maguire Cup in 2002. 

margaret-mcconville Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

A 12ft high replica of the Sam Maguire trophy in 2014.

the-12ft-high-replica-of-the-sam-maguire-trophy Source: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Denis Bastick’s son Aidan in the Sam Maguire after Dublin’s replay win over Mayo in 2016.

denis-basticks-son-aidan-in-the-sam-maguire-after-the-game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork’s Alan O’Connor celebrates with the Sam Maguire in 2010. 

alan-oconnor-celebrates-with-the-sam-maguire-cup Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Dublin players stand around trophy at their homecoming in 2017.

dublin-players-stand-around-the-sam-maguire-cup Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6-month old Molly Brown sits in the Sam Maguire during a Dublin team visit to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin in 2017.

molly-brown-sits-in-the-sam-maguire Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sam Maguire trophy doing a tour of the pubs in Donegal after the 1992 All-Ireland decider.

sam-maguire-trophy-doing-a-tour-of-the-pubs-in-donegal Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Dublin players celebrate in the dressing room after their 2011 victory over Kerry.

dublin-players-celebrate-in-the-dressing-room Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The Tyrone team arrive with the Sam Maguire in Aughnacloy after the 2008 victory.

the-tyrone-team-arrive-with-the-sam-maguire Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All-Ireland winners Donegal return home with the Sam Maguire trophy in 1992.

sam-maguire-on-the-donegal-coach-642020 Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

sophia-geraghty-in-the-sam-maguire-cup Graham Geraghty's daughter Sophia in the Sam Maguire Cup after Meath's 1999 win. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

