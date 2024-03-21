Sam Monaghan expected to be fit for Ireland's Round 2 clash with Italy

IRELAND’S TALISMANIC LOCK Sam Monaghan will miss Saturday’s Six Nations visit to France but is expected to return for the home meeting with Italy on Sunday week.

Co-captain Monaghan, 30, is continuing to follow return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury while on duty with her club Gloucester-Hartbury.

Dorothy Wall, a back row by trade who lined out at lock for Munster this season, will be joined in the second row by Hannah O’Connor, who was named only as part of a wider training panel ahead of this year’s Six Nations.

Ireland forwards coach John McKee said that Monaghan had continued her leadership duties as she travelled with the squad for Saturday’s clash with Les Bleus at the Stade Marie-Marvingt, but that the Meath woman was “just not quite ready” to return to competitive action.

“She was very, very close to this week,” McKee added. “We were hoping that she would make it for this week but she’s just not quite there. At a push, we probably could have gotten her on the park but in the bigger picture, give her the extra week.”

“We’d expect her to be fully fit for the second round.”

Expanding on Ireland’s decision to recall Galway woman O’Connor, who turns 34 next month, McKee said: “Hannah’s been a very strong player for us over a number of campaigns.

“She missed out on the WXV when we were probably looking at bringing some younger players on. She played strongly in the Celtic Challenge [Cup] and she’s came into camp and worked really, really hard.

“Through her form and through her leadership around the camp, she’s got a start.”