Six Nations star Sam Monaghan swaps Wasps for Gloucester-Hartpury

Ireland’s player of the year will team up with Sean Lynn’s women after making 18 appearances for Wasps since joining in 2020.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 6:51 PM
Sam Monaghan celebrates after Ireland's Six Nations victory over Scotland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND’S 2022 PLAYER of the year Sam Monaghan has joined Gloucester-Hartpury from their Premier 15s rivals Wasps.

The 29-year-old lock was the breakout star of Ireland’s first Six Nations campaign under Greg McWilliams.

Meath native Monaghan garnered acclaim for her explosive performances throughout the tournament, some of her standout moments being outrageous offloads. She was the only lock to make more than 50 carries in this year’s tournament.

Monaghan has earned nine international caps since making her debut last year, and scored two tries in her 18 appearances for Wasps since joining the club in 2020.

Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn described Monaghan’s signing as “great news”, adding that she is “a top-quality player and will be a great addition to the Cherry and Whites.”

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

