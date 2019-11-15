This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sam Warburton named as part of Pivac's new Wales coaching staff

The 31-year-old will take up a role as technical advisor for defence and breakdown.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 15 Nov 2019, 5:25 PM
42 minutes ago 970 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4893620

FORMER WALES AND Lions captain Sam Warburton has been named as part of Wayne Pivac’s new Wales coaching staff.

The 31-year-old was forced to retire from playing in 2018 but will make a swift return to Test rugby in a new coaching role under Pivac.

sam-warburton-celebrates-winning Warburton captained the Lions on two tours. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Warburton has been officially confirmed as a technical advisor for defence and breakdown within Pivac’s staff, while the Welsh Rugby Union has also announced that Byron Hayward is the new defence coach.

Wales are facing into a new era under former Scarlets boss Pivac, who has taken over from fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland.

Gatland won three Grand Slams and reached two World Cup semi-finals during his 12-year stint in charge, leaving Pivac with a high standard to match.

Pivac had previously announced that ex-Wales out-half Stephen Jones, who was his assistant at Scarlets as they won their Guinness Pro14 title in 2017, would be coming on board as attack coach.

Jonathan Humphreys, a former Wales hooker, had also been confirmed as forwards coach to replace Robin McBryde – now in place at Leinster.

Ex-Wales fullback Hayward was defence coach at Scarlets during Pivac and Jones’ time with the region.

Former Wales out-half Neil Jenkins will continue in his longstanding role as kicking coach, ensuring that all five of Pivac’s assistants are ex-Wales internationals.

It is the surprise announcement of Warburton that is of most interest, however, with the former openside flanker having been forced into retirement so recently due to crippling injury problems.

Warburton captained the Lions in 2013 and 2017, while winning 74 caps for Wales, a record number of them as captain.

Renowned as one of the finest breakdown players in the game and a superb defender, there is little doubt that he has technical expertise in both areas although the role with Wales will be his first formal coaching position in professional rugby.

Warburton has been working as a pundit on TV since retiring, impressing viewers with his technical knowledge and clear communication style.

The former Cardiff Blues back row will continue to pursue interests outside of the professional game, working with Wales on a “campaign-by-campaign basis,” but his impact in this new role as a technical advisor will be fascinating to follow.

“Sam is one of the most experienced leaders in rugby with excellent knowledge and communication skills and having only recently retired he has a full grasp on the international game,” said Pivac of the appointment.

“We looked at the coaching structure and the roles of each coach and believed by adding a second defensive role into the team adds value, adds a point of difference and allows a specialist to work in the contact area and I believe Byron and Sam will compliment each other in the roles.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie