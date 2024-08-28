Ipswich Town increase Irish contingent with signing of Chiedozie Ogbene

IPSWICH TOWN’S MANAGER, KIERAN McKenna, has added another Irishman to his roster of talent with the confirmation of the signing of Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ogbene made 30 appearances for Luton Town last year in the Premier League and scored four goals from the wing.

Over the last fortnight, Fermanagh man McKenna has beefed up the Tractor Boys squad by swooping for Sammie Schmodicz.

Ogbene has agree to a four year deal and the fee was £8 million.

Advertisement

He posted on his own X account; ‘I am extremely happy & blessed to be here @IpswichTown. I hope I can help bring great joy and success to this Town for many years to come.’