Ipswich Town finally land Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn

THE LONG RUNNING SAGA of Sammie Szmodics’ transfer from Blackburn Rovers to Ipswich Town has finally come to an end, with the Ireland striker putting pen to paper for Kieran McKenna’s side.

The news was announced with a cryptic message on the Ipswich Town X page, with Szmodics doing a walk up in the Suffolk club’s famous blue kit.

Blackburn Rovers went a little further, noting in their website that he went for a ‘significant, undisclosed fee.’

Their account noted, ‘A special player, with a special personality to match, Szmodics arrived at Rovers from Peterborough United in August 2022 and quickly became the heartbeat of the dressing room.

‘He scored on his Rovers debut in a 3-1 win away to Swansea City, then really started to make his mark during the second half of the season, netting notable goals in the FA Cup against Leicester City and Sheffield United.

‘The 2023-24 campaign would be one that Szmodics will remember forever.

‘An extraordinary 27 league goals earned him the Championship’s Golden Boot award, whilst his wonderful winner at Leeds United saw him become the first Rovers player since Alan Shearer to score 30 goals in a single season.’

Ipswich had been tracking the player from some way out but the two clubs were finding it difficult to come to an arrangement. Last weekend, manager McKenna was asked about Szmodics and replied that he would never comment on an individual player from another club.

His arrival gives Ipswich a good bit more fire power, and also gives the player a chance to relocate closer to his childhood home of Colchester.

The top scorer in last year’s championship, he impressed for Ireland since making debut against Belgium in March.

He is likely to be key player in the Nation’s League, under new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.