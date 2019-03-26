This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sampdoria veteran makes history as Italy romp to victory

Fabio Quagliarella became the oldest goalscorer in his country’s history.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 10:28 PM
Quagliarella celebrates against Liechtenstein.
Quagliarella celebrates against Liechtenstein.
Quagliarella celebrates against Liechtenstein.

FABIO QUAGLIARELLA BECAME the oldest goalscorer in his country’s history as Italy romped to a 6-0 win over 10-man Liechtenstein in Euro 2020 qualifying. 

Aged 36 years and 54 days, Quagliarella scored two first-half penalties and was later substituted to a standing ovation having marked his first competitive start since October 2009 in style. 

It was a night of milestones in Parma, Stefano Sensi getting his first international goal in only his second appearance to open the scoring, and Marco Verratti netting his first for Italy in over six years. 

Liechtenstein’s Daniel Kaufmann was sent off just before half-time when conceding Quagliarella’s second penalty, with Juventus star Moise Kean scoring for a second successive game before substitute Leonardo Pavoletti notched a debut goal.

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute, Sassuolo midfielder Sensi heading high past Benjamin Buchel from 10 yards after a left-wing cross from Leonardo Spinazzola. 

Gianluca Mancini fired over from six yards as he missed the chance to mark his debut with a goal, but Verratti made no mistake in the 32nd minute, dispossessing Sandro Wolfinger and sending a fine finish into the far corner from 12 yards. 

Moments after Alessio Romagnoli had a header cleared off the line, Nicolas Hasler handled in the box, allowing Quagliarella to score from the spot, the veteran sending his effort straight down the middle. 

Kean hit the bar as Italy threatened a fourth, which arrived three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Kaufmann was dismissed having been adjudged to have stopped Verratti’s effort on the line with his arm, Quagliarella this time slotting into the bottom-left corner.  

After the break, Maximilian Goppel hacked Spinazzola’s chip off the line and Romagnoli tapped a glorious close-range chance wide. 

But a fifth goal did arrive with 21 minutes left, Kean heading in from two yards out after Spinazzola’s cross was flicked on by strike partner Quagliarella. 

Pavoletti, who had just replaced Quagliarella, struck next in the 76th minute, converting on the rebound after Buchel had saved his initial header.

    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
