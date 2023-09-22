Purdy throws for two touchdowns as 49ers continue unbeaten start

BROCK PURDY THREW for two touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey ran in another as the San Francisco 49ers extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 30-12 defeat of the New York Giants on Thursday.

The 49ers, coming off a hard-fought road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, improved to 3-0 with a clinical display at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

After a cagey first quarter that saw 49ers kicker Jake Moody and Giants counterpart Graham Gano trade field goals, San Francisco took control in the second quarter.

Purdy, who finished the game with 310 passing yards from 25-of-37 completions, led an assured, 11-play, 72-yard drive that culminated with the San Francisco quarterback connecting with Ronnie Bell for a nine-yard touchdown.

Advertisement

San Francisco’s defense then forced New York to punt on the next drive, and the 49ers were soon back on the march.

Another long drive almost faltered in New York territory, but Purdy held his nerve to make a 3rd & 12 conversion to tight end George Kittle that left San Francisco in prime field position.

A penalty for roughing the passer pushed the 49ers up to the New York four-yard line and from there McCaffrey ploughed up the middle for a touchdown to make it 17-3.

Gano cut the deficit to 17-6 with a mammoth 57-yard field goal just before half-time, and New York looked back in business early in the third quarter when Matt Breida rushed over from eight yards for a touchdown that made it 17-12.

New York had overturned a 28-7 third quarter deficit to defeat Arizona 31-28 on Sunday, but a disciplined 49ers line-up never looked like surrendering their lead in Thursday’s clash.

Two more Moody field goals put San Francisco 11 points clear at 23-12 early in the fourth, and then Purdy slammed the door shut with a sublime 27-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel that ensured there was no way back for New York.

– © AFP 2023

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!