This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez

The Chilean said he lost his confidence under the club’s former manager despite claiming the Portuguese was one of the best coaches in the world

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 9:02 AM
17 minutes ago 446 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497937
Jose Mourinho (R) alongside Alexis Sanchez
Jose Mourinho (R) alongside Alexis Sanchez
Jose Mourinho (R) alongside Alexis Sanchez

ALEXIS SANCHEZ SAID former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho created an unhealthy atmosphere at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was sacked in December and replaced by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid reports of dressing-room unrest at United.

Sanchez was lured from Premier League rivals Arsenal to United by Mourinho in January last year, however, the 30-year-old forward fell out of favour prior to the Portuguese’s departure.

Chile international Sanchez – who has only scored five goals in all competitions since arriving in Manchester – said he lost his confidence under Mourinho.

“Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world, in the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things,” Sanchez told the BBC.

“But within the group there was that feeling that you were in the team, then out. Sometimes I didn’t play, then I did, then I didn’t and as a player you lose confidence.

“Then an atmosphere was created that wasn’t healthy.”

Sanchez, who is in doubt for United’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Chelsea on Monday, added: “I’ve played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it’s as if I lose my joy.”

The forward has struggled under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well, with the current boss even claiming that he “can’t do anything about Alexis” and that the 30-year-old needs to “find himself.” 

“He (Solskjaer) hasn’t spoken to me a great deal about what I have to do on the pitch, but I think I’m an experienced player and I think I know what I need to do and what I shouldn’t do,” Sanchez added.

“I’m a player that, if I’m not in contact with the ball, I lose that spark, and sometimes I want to play in every game. You’re in, you’re out, and I’m used to playing.

“It’s not an excuse because if I go on for 10, 20 minutes, I have to perform because that’s what I’m here for, to make a difference.

“I would like to have brought more joy to the club. Yes, it worries me because I believe in my abilities as a player, I want to show it.”

“I don’t know how people see me, but football is what I’ve loved from being a kid and it’s my passion,” Sanchez continued.

Sanchez also confirmed that he was injured after an assistant referee ran into him while warming up during United’s Champions League fixture against Ligue 1 holders PSG. The Chile international underwhelmed after replacing injured team-mate Jesse Lingard on the stroke of half-time.

“The referee’s assistant, when we had a counter-attack, came flying down the line, and I had my foot there and he crashed into me. Bang,” Sanchez said.

“And I went back to the dugout and I said to [reserve goalkeeper] Sergio Romero: ‘I’ve just been whacked and I’m about to go on’. I’ve got bruising but that’s not an excuse for not being on my game in the way that I normally am.”

Should he be fit, Sanchez could have a big part to play for the club in the coming weeks, with both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard set to miss out on upcoming games with Chelsea and Liverpool due to injury. 

And while Solskjaer believes there will be a chance for the former Arsenal star to show his best, he has also hinted at giving youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes opportunities to prove their value.

Aside from Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United will also face Crystal Palace and Southampton before heading to France for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    As It Happened: Cork v Clare, National Hurling League Division 1A
    FOOTBALL
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie