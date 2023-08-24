Cruel blow as Connacht's marquee signing Cordero suffers 'significant knee injury'

CONNACHT’S MARQUEE SIGNING Santiago Cordero has been ruled out for a “prolonged period” after suffering a significant knee injury in training this week.

The Argentina international, who had only recently linked up with his new team-mates out west, suffered the injury in training this week.

Connacht confirmed that Cordero will see a specialist over the coming days to discuss rehabilitation, but will be unavailable for an extended spell.

The electric back joined from Bordeaux-Begles this summer on a two-year deal, with his signing hailed at the time by new head coach Pete Wilkins as a real statement of intent by the province.

Wilkins said: “Everyone is very disappointed for Santi who made such a positive impression in his first few days with us.

“In that short period he has fully embraced his new life in the province and has already been taken with the warmth of the welcome he has received.

“His injury is a cruel blow for him personally and we’ll do everything as a club to support him and his young family in the weeks and months ahead, while he undergoes his rehab.

“I’m sure the news will also be disappointing for the supporters, but Santi is a resilient character who will be determined to come back even better and stronger.”