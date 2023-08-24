Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Evan Treacy/INPHO Cordero: Connacht's new signing had "made such a positive impression in his first few days".
# Get Well Soon
Cruel blow as Connacht's marquee signing Cordero suffers 'significant knee injury'
Argentina international set for extended spell on the sidelines after training-ground injury.
524
0
20 minutes ago

CONNACHT’S MARQUEE SIGNING Santiago Cordero has been ruled out for a “prolonged period” after suffering a significant knee injury in training this week.

The Argentina international, who had only recently linked up with his new team-mates out west, suffered the injury in training this week.

Connacht confirmed that Cordero will see a specialist over the coming days to discuss rehabilitation, but will be unavailable for an extended spell.

The electric back joined from Bordeaux-Begles this summer on a two-year deal, with his signing hailed at the time by new head coach Pete Wilkins as a real statement of intent by the province.

Wilkins said: “Everyone is very disappointed for Santi who made such a positive impression in his first few days with us.

“In that short period he has fully embraced his new life in the province and has already been taken with the warmth of the welcome he has received.

“His injury is a cruel blow for him personally and we’ll do everything as a club to support him and his young family in the weeks and months ahead, while he undergoes his rehab.

“I’m sure the news will also be disappointing for the supporters, but Santi is a resilient character who will be determined to come back even better and stronger.”

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     