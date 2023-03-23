Connacht pull off huge coup with signing of Pumas flyer Cordero

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED a major transfer coup with the signing of Argentina international wing/fullback Santiago Cordero.

The hot-stepping Pumas sensation has signed a two-year contract with Connacht and will join from Top 14 club Bordeaux this summer.

It’s understood that he flew into Galway a few weeks ago to meet with head coach Pete Wilkins, Connacht captain Jack Carty, and head of rugby operations Tim Allnutt and was impressed with their plans for the coming seasons.

Wilkins will assume full control of the province this summer when current director of rugby Andy Friend leaves and the addition of Cordero is a major boost.

This is arguably Connacht’s biggest signing since former All Black Mils Muliaina joined the club in 2014, albeit he was already well into his 30s and on the decline at that stage. Cordero is in his prime.

The 29-year-old has earned 45 caps for Argentina and was a standout player at the 2015 World Cup. Having played Super Rugby with the Jaguares, Cordero made a move to the Exeter Chiefs in 2017, spending two seasons in England before switching to Bordeaux.

He has been in fine form again this season, scoring seven tries in the Top 14 as he has underlined his attacking qualities.

Connacht’s capture of Cordero will be extremely exciting for the province’s fans following the confirmed departures of scrum-half Kieran Marmion and wing Alex Wootton this summer.

There is expected to be more change in Connacht’s squad, but this new addition will give fans plenty of optimism about their prospects under head coach Wilkins.

He was delighted to confirm the signing of Cordero.

“Santiago’s arrival is a real statement of intent by the club and I’m absolutely thrilled he has chosen to progress his career with us,” said Wilkins.

“He is a genuine world-class talent with a wealth of experience at the highest level, and being in the prime of his career he will no doubt make an immediate impact.

“Having got to know Santiago during the recruitment process, it’s also clear he is also a brilliant bloke who will bring energy and character to the club, both on and off the field. I know our supporters will be very excited by this news, and like them I look forward to seeing Santiago wearing the green of Connacht for the next two years.”

Cordero said the Connacht’s attacking brand of rugby was one attractive factor in their offer.

“I’m very excited to be part of Connacht Rugby from next season,” said Cordero.

“I can’t wait to move there and meet all the boys and people, and live the life of a Connacht player.

“I visited Connacht recently for a few days, and I thought Galway was a beautiful place and I can’t wait to play my rugby there. I had a lot of good chats with Pete Wilkins, Tim Allnutt and Jack Carty, and they are sure I can play my best rugby in Connacht. It’s a great team and when picking my next club I was sure Connacht was the right one.

“Connacht love to play rugby the right way from everywhere on the pitch and they’re always in attack mode, and that’s what I like.”