Cordero has potential to ignite Connacht's explosive back three in Thomond

AFTER SUCH A frustrating start to life in Connacht, Santiago Cordero will be determined to show the province’s supporters just what he is capable of across the 2024/25 season.

The Argentinian was a statement signing for the province last year, but disaster struck when he suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season. The setback saw Cordero ruled out for nearly a whole season, only making it back to feature in Connacht’s final two URC games.

The good news is that Cordero’s recovery has gone to plan and after clocking up the minutes on international duty this summer, the versatile back three player goes straight into the Connacht starting team for this evening’s URC opener against Munster at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

With Mack Hansen also back from the shoulder injury which saw him sidelined for the second half of last season, Connacht are welcoming back two elite talents for today’s trip to Thomond.

Cordero featured three times for Argentina over the summer, putting in 80-minute shifts against France and Uruguay in July before a 61-minute outing against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship.

Cordero then sat out the following game against Australia and was released from the squad ahead of the double-header with the Springboks, meaning he was available to link back up with Connacht earlier than expected.

While he would surely have liked some involvement in the South Africa Tests – the first of which is tonight – his time with the Pumas still represented an encouraging run of games for Cordero, who is aiming to resurrect his international career under Felipe Contepomi after being left out of the Argentina squad for the 2023 World Cup by former head coach Michael Cheika.

Codero missed nearly all of last season following a serious knee injury. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht will have been encouraged by Cordero’s contribution for the Pumas.

The 30-year-old, who signed from Bordeaux-Begles, has played most of his club rugby on the wings but can also line out at fullback, which is where he starts for Connacht today. Contepomi used him across the back three over the summer, with Cordero at fullback for the France and Uruguay games before switching to the number 14 shirt against the Wallabies.

The France fixture was a welcome return to Test rugby for Cordero, who ran hard lines and got his hands on plenty of ball as the Pumas downed an experimental French side to claim their first win on home soil for two years.

Against Uruguay, Argentina were in cruise control throughout with Cordero central to much of their good work in attack.

In a busy first half, he threatened the tryline with a nice chip only to be beaten to the bouncing ball, but then made amends by running in his first international try since November 2021.

The Uruguay defence leaves plenty of gaps for Argentina to exploit but Cordero still runs a smart line to finish the move.

His aggressive running later came to the fore again as he drew a defender in before executing a sharp pass to assist another Pumas try.

In the second half Cordero displayed quick footwork under pressure to step a defender and release his pass, triggering a break which results in another score.

Cordero was relocated to the wing against Australia and it was interesting to note how often he came off his wing looking for work, always aiming to win some extra ground after contact.

Again, Cordero was aggressive throughout, often attracting two defenders with his hard running lines.

While not involved in Connacht’s pre-season games, Cordero’s time with Argentina should ensure he is match-sharp heading into the new club campaign.

Cordero will still need time to settle into Connacht’s backline across the early rounds of the season, but the province’s supporters should be excited about what the Argentinian can add to their team.

With summer recruit Josh Ioane also backed to start against Munster, Connacht travel to Limerick with a wealth of running threats in their side.

Ioane, 29, struggled for consistency at the Chiefs but at his best he is an energetic, creative out-half who will attack the line and take on defenders.

Hansen’s talent is well-known and with Shayne Bolton on the opposite wing, Connacht go into the season with an explosive, aggressive back three.

At fullback, a fit and firing Cordero will feel like a new signing and if he can hit the ground running, Connacht might just spoil the opening-day party in Limerick.