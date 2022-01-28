Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 28 January 2022
Championship move for Republic of Ireland and Shelbourne striker Noonan

The Cork star is joining Durham.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Jan 2022, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,084 Views 0 Comments
Saoirse Noonan scored her first Ireland senior goal against Georgia in November.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Saoirse Noonan has secured a move to the FA Women’s Championship, joining Durham from Shelbourne.

“Shelbourne FC can confirm Saoirse Noonan has moved to Durham WFC in the English second tier,” the club tweeted today, sending the Cork striker their best wishes.

Noonan, 22, played a central role in Shels’ Women’s National League [WNL] title lift last season, scoring 13 goals in 25 games after making the switch from her native Cork City.

A twice-capped Ireland senior international, Noonan chose to concentrate solely on soccer last year, having previously established herself as a breakout star for the Cork ladies footballers in their march to All-Ireland finals in 2018 and 2020.

The new focus appears to have paid dividends, as she impressed with Shelbourne, cemented herself as a regular in Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green squads — scoring her first senior goal in November’s record-breaking 11-0 win over Georgia — and garnered significant interest from overseas.

Noonan joins former Peamount United goalkeeper, Naoisha McAloon, at Durham; the club currently sitting fourth in the Championship table.

She becomes the second Shels player to depart the Tolka Park outfit today, after Ciara Grant’s move to Rangers was announced this morning.

