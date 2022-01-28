Republic of Ireland and Shelbourne midfielder joins Rangers

SHELBOURNE MIDFIELDER CIARA Grant has moved to Rangers for the remainder of the season, the Scottish side has announced.

The 28-year-old was a key part of Shelbourne’s incredible FAI Women’s National League title success in November, defeating Wexford Youths to land their first crown since 2016. She also scored a goal in the 2021 FAI Cup final, where her side lost out to the same opposition at Tallaght Stadium.

During her two-year spell with the side, Grant has also returned to the Republic of Ireland squad under Vera Pauw. The former Donegal GAA star, who previously won 15 caps for Ireland, earned a recall to the set-up last summer on the back of her strong form with Shelbourne.

“I would really like to thank everyone in Shelbourne for everything they have done for me over the last two seasons, it hasn’t been easy with Covid but the work going on behind the scenes is really starting to pay off,” Grant said after her departure.

“I wish all the staff and players the best for the upcoming season and hoping another league title arrives in Tolka.”

Speaking to Rangers TV after her arrival, she said:

“I am absolutely delighted, I have had a good few weeks with the team before signing and the atmosphere is top class and I am really enjoying it.

“I am a creative central midfielder and I like to play box to box as well so I definitely think I can add something to the team and I can learn loads from the girls because there is a wealth of experience here.

“I have travelled a bit with football and I have seen some training centres and this is excellent. From the moment I came in and saw the pitches and the gym facilities, everything is top class and that is credit to the club.”

