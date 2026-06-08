Former European silver medallist Dylan Eagleson turns professional with Zuffa Boxing

IRISH AMATEUR BOXING standout Dylan Eagleson has turned professional with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing and will make his debut at the 3Arena on 8 August.

Eagleson, who won European Championship silver at his first-ever senior international tournament in 2022, will compete in a six-rounder on the undercard of Callum Walsh versus Tyler Denny and Aaron McKenna’s middleweight world-title shot against Etinosa Oliha.

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Now 23, featherweight southpaw Eagleson will continue to be trained by Bogdan Tudoran at North Down Boxing Club in Bangor.

An opponent for his professional debut has yet to be chosen, but Eagleson’s bout will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“I’m buzzing to have signed with Zuffa, the biggest promotion in the game,” Eagleson said. “I accomplished a lot as an amateur, and I believe Zuffa will give me the tools necessary to become a champion.

“It means a lot to have the backing of Dana White and Sky Sports as I begin this journey.”