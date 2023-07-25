Saracens sign Argentina star Gonzalez

ARGENTINA STAR JUAN Martin Gonzalez whose last-minute try secured a 34-31 victory over Australia in their recent Rugby Championship match signed for English champions Saracens on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old 20-times capped backrow forward will join after this year’s Rugby World Cup from London Irish, who were suspended from all club competitions in June over a failure to provide financial assurances.

Gonzalez, who has scored six Test tries, will be reunited with compatriot Lucio Cinti, who like him is on international duty in South Africa this week.

A new ⭐️ en route to NW4 ✈️#YourSaracens💫 pic.twitter.com/3CYDqjDtNE — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) July 25, 2023

“I am very excited to meet the players and the fans. I will give everything to make sure the team goes well!” said Gonzalez in a club statement.

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall said he was licking his lips in anticipation of what Gonzalez will bring to the team.

“Juan is a player who we are very excited about,” said McCall.

“He has shown his ability in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons and we believe he has his best rugby ahead of him.”

