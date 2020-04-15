This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens furlough staff and ask high earners to defer wages

They have asked all employees earning over £75,000 to defer payment of their salaries until the start of the 2020/21 season.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 9:47 PM
36 minutes ago 563 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5075600
Saracens' Elliot Daly talks to team-mates during this year's Heineken Champions Cup.
Image: Paul Harding
Saracens' Elliot Daly talks to team-mates during this year's Heineken Champions Cup.
Saracens' Elliot Daly talks to team-mates during this year's Heineken Champions Cup.
Image: Paul Harding

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP CHAMPIONS Saracens have asked all employees earning over £75,000 to defer payment of their salaries until the start of the 2020/21 season and have furloughed staff due to the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

The English Premiership has been suspended indefinitely due to social distancing measures, but the north London club will be relegated if and when the season does end due to persistent breaches of the division’s salary cap.

The UK government’s furlough scheme will guarantee 80% of wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Premier League football clubs have been criticised for plans to use the system with Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth pressured into a U-turn on using public money.

“Saracens will be participating in the government furloughing scheme and in addition have asked players and all employees earning over £75,000 to defer payment of their salaries, over and above this amount, until the start of the 2020/21 season,” the three-time European champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The amounts deferred will be repaid over an 18-month period from the start of the 2020/21 season.”

Despite facing a season in the second-tier Championship, they still boast a star-studded squad, including England captain Owen Farrell and internationals such as Maro Itoje, Billy and Mako Vunipola.

“Covid-19 has had huge ramifications on every facet of society and rugby is no different, this is not an easy time for the players and the club alike,” said Itoje.

“In order to see this through, the whole organisation needs to pull together and do what we can for the future of Saracens RFC and our individual career’s within the sport.”

Chairman Neil Golding added the club are confident they can secure the funding needed to steady their finances.

“The board are very optimistic that this is a short-term issue and are taking steps to secure future funding which will put the club on a very sound financial footing,” said Golding.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie