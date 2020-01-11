This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saracens keep Champions Cup defence alive, four sides now confirmed for quarter-finals

Rhys Carre’s early red card made life difficult for his side.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 8:40 PM
51 minutes ago
Alex Lewington and Manu Vunipola pictured during their match for Saracens.
SARACENS KEPT European Champions Cup defence alive despite Rhys Carre’s early red card at Ospreys in a day that saw Clermont Auvergne, Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs join Leinster in the quarter-finals.

Prop Carre was shown a straight red card for a shoulder-led tackle on Dan Evans just four minutes in, but the reigning champions went on to claim a crucial 22-15 triumph at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Fly-half Manu Vunipola was successful with his six efforts from the tee, which consisted of five penalties and the conversion of Alex Lewington’s try off Richard Wigglesworth’s box kick.

Sarries consequently moved up to second in Pool 4 and three points behind Racing 92, who face Munster on Sunday.

A battling 31-31 draw with Glasgow Warriors was sufficient for Exeter to reach the last eight for just the second time in their history, with only the crossbar denying them the win via a 60-yard Stuart Hogg penalty beyond the 80th minute against his former club.

Tommy Seymour touched down in the opening minute as the Warriors surged into an early 14-3 lead, but Matt Kvesic’s double helped ensure the Chiefs got a bonus point and progressed as Pool 2 winners.

Gloucester lost Danny Cipriani to injury after 12 minutes but remained in contention to advance as one of the three best runners-up with a 29-6 bonus-point win against Montpellier.

Ben Morgan, Louis Rees-Zammit and Todd Gleave marked their returns to the starting line-up with tries, the latter coming after Paul Willemse was shown a yellow card for collapsing the maul.

The42 Team

