Saracens flanker Rhodes cited for striking Robbie Henshaw with his head

SARACENS FLANKER MICHAEL Rhodes has been cited for striking Robbie Henshaw with his head during Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster.

The incident occurred at a ruck in just the second minute of play but was missed by the match officials and TMO.

Rhodes went on to be named man of the match for Saracens as they beat Leinster 25-17 to advance into the semi-finals.

The back row also avoided a yellow card later in the game after a high tackle on Johnny Sexton for which he was penalised only.

However, Rhodes will now face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow after being cited for striking Henshaw with his head in the second minute.

Rhodes could, therefore, miss this weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92 in Paris.

“EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Saracens flanker, Michael Rhodes (No 6), arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final match against Leinster Rugby at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 19 September 2020,” read the EPCR statement.

“Rhodes is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw (No 12), with his head the 2nd minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Simon Thomas (Wales), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania) will hear the case by video conference tomorrow (Tuesday, 22 September).

“The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Beth Dickens (Scotland).”

If he is found guilty of the offence, Rhodes’ ban could come with a low-end entry point of six weeks, a mid-range sanction of 10 weeks, or a top-end entry point of 16 to 104 weeks.