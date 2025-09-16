SARAH HEALY HAS finished 10th in the the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Irish athlete clocked 3.59.14.
The race was won by a dominant Faith Kipyegon from Kenya, with a time of 3.52.15.
Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi finished second with Australia’s Jessica Hull third.
Advertisement
“I just didn’t have it today,” Healy told RTÉ afterwards. “I suppose I have my own theories about why that happened. It’s definitely just something to learn from. 10th is great, it’s better than last year but it’s not where . . . I know I can race a bit better than that.
“I’m still proud of the progress, but I’d like to have a better day on the world final day next time around hopefully.”
Healy added: “Probably for me I started this year so well, and It was all just coming really effortlessly. Obviously it’s got a bit harder as the season’s gone on. In terms of what I can do, it’s a shame I don’t think I really got to show it today.
“It’s still a year to be proud of . . . It’s coming together. Obviously, I set a high standard for myself with racing at the start of the year. I didn’t like the feeling the way I felt out there today, it was just a bit helpless at the end. But it’s a long year and I still made a lot of progress.”
Healy qualified for today’s final following the disqualification of Italy’s Marta Zenoni, having finished one place ahead of Healy in a messy semi-final.
Healy originally finished seventh in 3:57.15, with the the top six qualifying for the final.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'I just didn’t have it today' - Sarah Healy finishes 10th in final of 1500m
LAST UPDATE | 9 mins ago
SARAH HEALY HAS finished 10th in the the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Irish athlete clocked 3.59.14.
The race was won by a dominant Faith Kipyegon from Kenya, with a time of 3.52.15.
Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi finished second with Australia’s Jessica Hull third.
“I just didn’t have it today,” Healy told RTÉ afterwards. “I suppose I have my own theories about why that happened. It’s definitely just something to learn from. 10th is great, it’s better than last year but it’s not where . . . I know I can race a bit better than that.
“I’m still proud of the progress, but I’d like to have a better day on the world final day next time around hopefully.”
Healy added: “Probably for me I started this year so well, and It was all just coming really effortlessly. Obviously it’s got a bit harder as the season’s gone on. In terms of what I can do, it’s a shame I don’t think I really got to show it today.
“It’s still a year to be proud of . . . It’s coming together. Obviously, I set a high standard for myself with racing at the start of the year. I didn’t like the feeling the way I felt out there today, it was just a bit helpless at the end. But it’s a long year and I still made a lot of progress.”
Healy qualified for today’s final following the disqualification of Italy’s Marta Zenoni, having finished one place ahead of Healy in a messy semi-final.
Healy originally finished seventh in 3:57.15, with the the top six qualifying for the final.
More to follow . . .
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
sarah healy Toyko World Athletics Championships