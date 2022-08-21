Sarah Lavin smashes her PB to book place in 100m hurdles final

SARAH LAVIN TOOK five-hundredths of a second off her personal best to book her place in the 100m hurdle final at the European Championships in Munich.

The Limerick hurdler ran a brilliant 12.79 seconds to finish third in her semi-final on Sunday evening.

And that time was quick enough to see her through as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers for this evening’s final at 7.45pm.

More to follow…

