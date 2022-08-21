Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 21 August 2022
Advertisement

Sarah Lavin smashes her PB to book place in 100m hurdles final

Limerick hurdler will race in the European Championship final at 7.45pm.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,373 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5845847
Sarah Lavin lowered her PB to 12.79 seconds (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Sarah Lavin lowered her PB to 12.79 seconds (file photo).
Sarah Lavin lowered her PB to 12.79 seconds (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SARAH LAVIN TOOK five-hundredths of a second off her personal best to book her place in the 100m hurdle final at the European Championships in Munich.

The Limerick hurdler ran a brilliant 12.79 seconds to finish third in her semi-final on Sunday evening.

And that time was quick enough to see her through as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers for this evening’s final at 7.45pm. 

More to follow…

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie