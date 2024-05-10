Sarah Lavin posts fastest-ever season opening time at Doha Diamond League

SARAH LAVIN HAS made a blistering start to her outdoor season with a fifth-place finish in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Doha.

The Limerick sprinter clocked 12:73 as she crossed the line in what was her fastest-ever season opening time and the sixth-best of her career. Ditaji Kambundji of Sweden was the winner in a time of 12:49. Lavin took a nasty fall just after crossing the finish line and appeared to pick up a facial injury as a result.

Meanwhile, Sarah Healy finished in 10th place in the women’s 1,500m, coming home in a time of 4:05.72 behind Ethiopian winner Freweyni Hailu who clocked 4:00.42. Andrew Coscoran took seventh place in the men’s 1,500m in 3:34.25 where there was a Kenya 1-2-3 led by winner Brian Komen in 3:32.43. Timothy Cheruyiot took second in 3:32.67 and Reynold Cheruyiot clinched third in 3:32.96.

