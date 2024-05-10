Advertisement
Sarah Lavin [file photo]. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Results

Sarah Lavin posts fastest-ever season opening time at Doha Diamond League

Andrew Coscoran took seventh in the men’s 1,500m while Sarah came home in 10th in the women’s 1,500m.
8.24pm, 10 May 2024
SARAH LAVIN HAS made a blistering start to her outdoor season with a fifth-place finish in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Doha.

The Limerick sprinter clocked 12:73 as she crossed the line in what was her fastest-ever season opening time and the sixth-best of her career. Ditaji Kambundji of Sweden was the winner in a time of 12:49. Lavin took a nasty fall just after crossing the finish line and appeared to pick up a facial injury as a result.

Meanwhile, Sarah Healy finished in 10th place in the women’s 1,500m, coming home in a time of 4:05.72 behind Ethiopian winner Freweyni Hailu who clocked 4:00.42. Andrew Coscoran took seventh place in the men’s 1,500m in 3:34.25 where there was a Kenya 1-2-3 led by winner Brian Komen in 3:32.43. Timothy Cheruyiot took second in 3:32.67 and Reynold Cheruyiot clinched third in 3:32.96.

