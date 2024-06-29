Sarah Lavin impresses to retain 100m hurdles title

SARAH LAVIN impressed as she retained her 100m hurdles title during the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium today.

The Limerick native, aiming to defend her 100m hurdle and 100m sprint titles from 2023, registered a championship record time of 12.79 ahead of Molly Scott in second (13.64) and third-place Kate Doherty (13.67).

Lavin will return tomorrow morning as she attempts to defend her 100m sprint title against a field expected to include European 400m silver medallist Rhasidat Adeleke.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick-on-Shannon AC) triumphed in 14.20 ahead of silver medallist Adam Nolan (St. L. O’Toole AC) in 14.37.

In the 5000m, Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) prevailed with a time of 3:43.61 ahead of rivals Efrem Gidey (Clonliffe Harriers), and Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers).

Phil Healy (Bandon AC) claimed the women’s 200m title. The European silver medallist posted a time of 23.42, eclipsing Alana Ryan (Sli Cualann AC, 24.25) and Aoife Lynch (Donore Harriers, 24.40) in second and third respectively.

Advertisement

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley had been forced to pull out of the heats as a precautionary measure earlier in the day.

Mark Smyth secured the men’s 200m title, breaking the 21-second mark twice across the day, with his best of 20.70 in the final.

Robert McDonnell (Galway City Harriers) was second in 21.17 and Darragh Murphy (UCD AC) finished third (21.29).

Oisin Lane (Mullingar Harriers) earned his first senior track title with a PB of 40:25.99 — he is now sixth on the Irish all-time list in the men’s 10,000m walk.

Kate Veale (West Waterford AC) broke the 22-minute mark in the women’s 5,000m (21:57.42), repeating a similarly strong performance at the stadium last weekend.

Oisin Joyce (Lake District Athletics) won the senior men’s javelin title with a best throw of 55.83m as Dundalk St Gerards AC athlete Kate O’Connor claimed the women’s title with a best throw of 48.73m.

Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock AC) retained his shot put title with a best throw of 18.85m, while Sommer Lecky emerged victorious in the women’s high jump with a best clearance of 1.76m.

Sarah Buggy secured her 21st national title with a best jump of 12:72m in the women’s triple, and David Cussen (Old Abbey AC, 2.10m) and Conor Penney (Craughwell AC, 2.05m) caught the eye in the men’s high jump.

Sarah Healy (UCD AC) progressed to tomorrow’s 800m final with the fastest time in the heats (2:04.28). Meanwhile, Leevale’s Louise Shanahan won the second heat in 2:09.65.

Sophie Becker registered 53.56 to advance to tomorrow’s 400m final, while fellow Rome medallist Chris O’Donnell will similarly be competing in Sunday’s men’s 400m final after a time of 47.97.

Mark English will take part in the men’s 800m final, after producing the fastest time in qualifying with 1:51.90

Thomas Barr’s time of 49.60 means he will also return for tomorrow’s hurdle final at 1.05pm.

Sophie O`Sullivan (4:26.21) will compete in tomorrow’s women’s 1500m final, while in the men’s equivalent event, Luke McCann (3:56.03), Cathal Doyle (4:00.34), and Darragh McElhinney (3:53.45) all progressed.

You can view all Saturday’s results here and see tomorrow’s schedule in full here.