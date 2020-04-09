This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo star Rowe named AFLW Irish Player of the Year

The Collingwood player came out on top ahead of Aisling McCarthy and Cora Staunton.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 2:26 PM
Sarah Rowe in action for the Collingwood Magpies against the Western Bulldogs.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

SARAH ROWE HAS been named AFLW Irish Player of the Year.

16 Irish women lined out competitively Down Under this season and the AFL Ireland Women’s team tracked their statistics in relation to goals, disposals, kicks, handballs, marks and tackles across each of the six rounds. 

Mayo footballer Rowe, who was representing the Collingwood Magpies, came out on top ahead of Aisling McCarthy of Tipperary (Western Bulldogs) and Mayo legend Cora Staunton (GWS Giants)

Here’s a list of the five best Irish players: 

View this post on Instagram

We are really excited to announce our AFL Ireland Women’s IRISH PLAYER OF THE YEAR & TOP 5, from this seasons @aflwomens Competition, in association with our amazing new partner @gympluscoffee CONGRATULATIONS to Sarah Rowe, Collingwood, who is our inaugural IRISH PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020 👏 👏 Sarah receives an amazing WINNERS prize to the value of €250 from Gym+Coffee after an outstanding season with the Magpies. 16 Irish Players saw competitive action across the season & our AFL Ireland Women’s Crew were busy tracking every game across the 6 Rounds, & gathering the statistics on each player including every Goal, Disposal, Kick, Handball, Mark & Tackle. In fact there was literally only ONE KICK separating our Winner and Runner Up. Congrats to Aisling McCarthy, Western Bulldogs on securing our Runner Up Spot 💪 . Aisling was excellent game on game for the Bulldogs. In 3rd place we have Cora Staunton, GWS Giants 👏. What a terrific season from Cora on return from a horrific injury. Our 4th Place award goes to Aileen Gilroy, North Melbourne Kangaroos. What a revelation the Mayo native was with blistering power and pace off half back ( and THAT tackle) in her debut season. And completing the Top 5 we have Clara Fitzpatrick, St. Kilda. An outstanding first season for Clara saw her play brilliantly in a key defensive role against some of the marquee forwards of the game. 💪 All 5 will receive amazing prizes from Gym + Coffee 🏆 CONGRATULATIONS to ALL our Winners, and all the Irish Players who represented us so fantastically & made us all so proud ! Thanks again to Gym + Coffee, be sure to check out their new online store at www.gympluscoffee.com WE LOOK FORWARD TO AFL WOMENS 2021 already! ☘️ #AWholeNewBallGame #20x20

A post shared by AFL Ireland Women’s (@aflirelandwomens) on

