Mayo star Rowe named AFLW Irish Player of the Year

Sarah Rowe in action for the Collingwood Magpies against the Western Bulldogs.

SARAH ROWE HAS been named AFLW Irish Player of the Year.

16 Irish women lined out competitively Down Under this season and the AFL Ireland Women’s team tracked their statistics in relation to goals, disposals, kicks, handballs, marks and tackles across each of the six rounds.

Mayo footballer Rowe, who was representing the Collingwood Magpies, came out on top ahead of Aisling McCarthy of Tipperary (Western Bulldogs) and Mayo legend Cora Staunton (GWS Giants)

Here’s a list of the five best Irish players:

