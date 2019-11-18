This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens set to drop salary cap appeal - reports

The deadline to officially serve notice of appeal is today.

By AFP Monday 18 Nov 2019, 9:22 AM
33 minutes ago 1,154 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4895361
Gloucester fans waving fake money and wearing caps during their Gallagher Premiership match yesterday.
Image: Simon Galloway
Gloucester fans waving fake money and wearing caps during their Gallagher Premiership match yesterday.
Gloucester fans waving fake money and wearing caps during their Gallagher Premiership match yesterday.
Image: Simon Galloway

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS SARACENS will drop their appeal against a £5.4 million (€6.44 millon/ $6.97 million) fine and a 35-point penalty for salary cap breaches, according to British media reports on Sunday night.

Saracens had planned to appeal against the “heavy-handed” punishments that were described by the English Premiership club’s chairman Nigel Wray as “absolutely devastating”.

But ahead of Monday’s deadline to officially serve notice of appeal, the Sunday Times reported Saracens are poised to confirm they will accept the punishments.

While an appeals process was in place, the sanctions were suspended.

The points penalty would now come into immediate effect on Monday once the club has confirmed its decision.

It means English champions Saracens, currently third in the table on 13 points, a point behind leaders Bristol, will sit on -22 points, 26 adrift of bottom club Leicester.

It is understood the club will be given a short period of time to make payment of their fine.

An independent panel, led by barrister Lord Dyson, found the club had failed to disclose payments to players in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and had also exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players.

No details have been revealed on the size of the undisclosed payments or the recipients.

But Premiership Rugby’s investigations were reported to have centred around Wray’s involvements in companies such as VunProp Ltd (Mako and Billy Vunipola), Faz Investments Ltd (Owen Farrell), Wiggy9 Ltd (Richard Wigglesworth) and MN Property Solutions Ltd (Maro Itoje).

The panel was established after a nine-month Premiership Rugby investigation led to charges being brought in June.

Saracens have yet to comment about the report they will drop the appeal.

Mark McCall’s side are due to play Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup in Paris on Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the Racing clash, McCall made it clear he wouldn’t be involved in the appeal decision.

“Other people in the club are going to make that decision. As far as I know the deadline is tomorrow,” he said.

“My job is very clear and that’s to get on with the rugby and get the very best out of this group.

“It’s not my decision. It’s a decision for other people in the club.”

© – AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie