Late burst sees Sarsfields defeat Feakle to reach Munster hurling final

SARSFIELDS ENDED THEIR own miserable Munster hurling record and Cork’s recent travails in the competition to claim victory at the semi-final stage today over Clare’s Feakle.
Bouncing back from their Cork final loss to divisional team Imokilly, Sarsfields hit the last eight points of the game to pull clear of Feakle, a blistering run of scoring form that finally settled this contest.
Aaron Myers (1-6) and Cathal McCarthy (0-4) were the scoring stars from play as they settled the issue in this game. Next up is the daunting task of a final against title holders Ballygunner, but this was a result that marked a sign of definite progress for Sarsfields.
Feakle and Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan.
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
More to follow…
Shane McGrath of Feakle and Cillian Roche of Sarsfields.
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Scorers for Sarsfields: Aaron Myers 1-6, Daniel Hogan 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Cathal McCarthy 0-4, Jack O’Connor 0-4, Paul Leopold 0-1, Luke Elliott 0-1, Daniel Kearney 0-1, Shane O’Regan 0-1, Colm McCarthy 0-1.
Scorers for Feakle: Shane McGrath 0-7 (0-5f), Oisin Donnellan 0-3, Steven Conway 0-3, Eibhear Quilligan 1-0 (1-0 pen), Eoin Tuohy 0-2, Oisin O’Connor 0-1, Enda Noonan 0-1.
Sarsfields
1. Ben Graham
4. Paul Leopold, 6. Eoghan Murphy, 2. Conor O’Sullivan
5. Bryan Murphy, 20. Cillian Roche, 7. Luke Elliott
14. Colm McCarthy, 22. Cathal McCarthy
9. Daniel Kearney, 11. Daniel Hogan, 8. Cian Darcy,
23. Aaron Myers, 10. James Sweeney, 13. Jack O’Connor
Subs
15. Shane O’Regan for Sweeney (49)
28. Eoin O’Sullivan for Kearney (56)
3. Craig Leahy for Elliott (57)
Feakle
1.Eibhear Quilligan
5. Adam Hogan, 3. Eoghan Daly, 4. Oisin Clune
2. Killian Bane, 6. Conn Smyth, 9. Eoin Tuohy
11. Enda Noonan, 7. Ronan O’Connor;
10. Oisin Donnellan, 8: Shane McGrath, 14. Steven Conway
13. Patrick Daly, 12. Martin Daly, 15. Oisin O’Connor
Sarsfields (Cork) 1-25
Feakle (Clare) 1-17
Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)
