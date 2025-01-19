Advertisement
Sean Burkle tackles Jack O'Connor. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Dominant Na Fianna storm to victory against Sarsfields in All-Ireland final

A first national senior hurling crown for the Mobhi Road club.
2.59pm, 19 Jan 2025
6

Na Fianna (Dublin) 2-23

Sarsfields (Cork) 0-20

THE STUNNING HURLING rise of Na Fianna was capped by the greatest prize of all today in Croke Park, as they swept Sarsfields to land the All-Ireland title in considerable style.

For only the second time a Dublin club have achieved that senior hurling accolade as Na Fianna emulated Cuala, and they claimed the trophy thanks to an utterly dominant showing against their Cork opponents.

Na Fianna were in control from the start, ahead 0-9 to 0-1 after the opening quarter and had stretched that advantage further to lead 1-16 to 0-7 by the interval.

The goal arrived after 20 minutes with Tom Brennan, drafted late into the starting side, finishing neatly past the advancing Ben Graham after a surging run from Jack Meagher had cut open the Na Fianna rearguard.

Brennan grabbed the second goal in the 42nd minute, a strike that essentially settled this contest and determined the destination of the Tommy Moore Cup.

More to follow…

 

