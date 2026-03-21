Premier League round-up: Beto brace against Chelsea boosts Everton’s European hopes

A MISERABLE 10 days for Chelsea culminated in a chastening 3-0 defeat as Everton won back-to-back matches at home in the Premier League for the first time this season.
In the space of just over a week, Liam Rosenior’s side have lost 8-2 on aggregate in a Champions League exit to Paris St Germain, been beaten at home by Newcastle before being out-worked and out-performed by the Toffees – a team who had won just five times in 15 previous home league games.
Rosenior has won 10 of 19 matches since replacing Enzo Maresca; three of which were in the FA Cup against Wrexham, Hull and Charlton and another at home to Cypriot minnows Pafos.
With Manchester United drawing and Liverpool losing, Chelsea had the chance to go fourth, four points behind the Red Devils, but they blew it in spectacular style.
Everton’s win, however, puts them within three points of neighbours Liverpool with a home Merseyside derby to come next month.
Beto became the first Everton player to score more than once in a game this season before Iliman Ndiaye curled a shot into the top corner to cap the Toffees’ best performance at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium home and sent the visiting fans streaming for the exit with 15 minutes remaining.
HARRY WILSON GRABBED his 10th goal of the season as Fulham shoved their former boss Scott Parker closer to the drop with a 3-1 win over Burnley.
Wilson fired Fulham into the lead after Josh King had finally scored his first Premier League goal to cancel out Zian Flemming’s opener for Burnley.
Substitute Raul Jimenez wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Josh Laurent was sent off.
It was a kick in the stomach for Parker, who managed Fulham to promotion in 2020 and relegation a year later and now looks odds on to repeat the trick with the Clarets.
They are nine points adrift of safety – a gap which could widen after Sunday’s matches – with only seven games to play.
But it was a big moment for 19-year-old Fulham striker King, who was desperate to break his duck after having a goal wrongly ruled out by VAR against Chelsea way back in August.
The goals all came in the second half after an entirely forgettable first 45 minutes, during which Burnley felt they should have had a penalty when Flemming’s shot was blocked by the arm Calvin Bassey.
After a VAR check, Bassey escaped punishment because his arm was supporting him as he slid in.
Leeds host Brentford (8pm) in Saturday evening’s Premier League fixture.
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Premier League round-up: Beto brace against Chelsea boosts Everton’s European hopes
LAST UPDATE | 7 mins ago
Everton 3-0 Chelsea
A MISERABLE 10 days for Chelsea culminated in a chastening 3-0 defeat as Everton won back-to-back matches at home in the Premier League for the first time this season.
In the space of just over a week, Liam Rosenior’s side have lost 8-2 on aggregate in a Champions League exit to Paris St Germain, been beaten at home by Newcastle before being out-worked and out-performed by the Toffees – a team who had won just five times in 15 previous home league games.
Rosenior has won 10 of 19 matches since replacing Enzo Maresca; three of which were in the FA Cup against Wrexham, Hull and Charlton and another at home to Cypriot minnows Pafos.
With Manchester United drawing and Liverpool losing, Chelsea had the chance to go fourth, four points behind the Red Devils, but they blew it in spectacular style.
Everton’s win, however, puts them within three points of neighbours Liverpool with a home Merseyside derby to come next month.
Beto became the first Everton player to score more than once in a game this season before Iliman Ndiaye curled a shot into the top corner to cap the Toffees’ best performance at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium home and sent the visiting fans streaming for the exit with 15 minutes remaining.
Fulham 3-1 Burnley
HARRY WILSON GRABBED his 10th goal of the season as Fulham shoved their former boss Scott Parker closer to the drop with a 3-1 win over Burnley.
Wilson fired Fulham into the lead after Josh King had finally scored his first Premier League goal to cancel out Zian Flemming’s opener for Burnley.
Substitute Raul Jimenez wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Josh Laurent was sent off.
It was a kick in the stomach for Parker, who managed Fulham to promotion in 2020 and relegation a year later and now looks odds on to repeat the trick with the Clarets.
They are nine points adrift of safety – a gap which could widen after Sunday’s matches – with only seven games to play.
But it was a big moment for 19-year-old Fulham striker King, who was desperate to break his duck after having a goal wrongly ruled out by VAR against Chelsea way back in August.
The goals all came in the second half after an entirely forgettable first 45 minutes, during which Burnley felt they should have had a penalty when Flemming’s shot was blocked by the arm Calvin Bassey.
After a VAR check, Bassey escaped punishment because his arm was supporting him as he slid in.
Leeds host Brentford (8pm) in Saturday evening’s Premier League fixture.
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